PPP’s Gilani appointed as Leader of the Opposition in Senate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader and former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani has been appointed as Leader of the Opposition in Senate.

The Senate Secretariat issued a notification in this regard on Friday which was received by PPP leader Qayyum Soomro.

Earlier, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani declared Yousaf Raza Gilani, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate, as Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House. Local news channel reported that Gilani had managed to secure 30 votes for the slot.

They further said that even four independents Senator Ahmed Khan, Senator Kuhda Babar and Naseebullah Bazai had thrown their weight behind him. These independents had nominated Senator Dilawar Khan as their parliamentary leader, they revealed.

The sources added they all would sit on the opposition benches as independents.

Azam Nazir Tarar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate, had managed to garner the support of 28 Senators. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had earlier said that her party’s representative Azam Nazir Tarar will be the leader of the opposition in Senate.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday last, Maryam Nawaz had made it clear that the opposition leader in Senate will be from her party as it was decided “in principle” at the PDM huddle ahead of elections for chairman and deputy chairman of the upper house.

She said when the leaders of 11-party alliance met at Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s residence, they decided to support Yousuf Raza Gilani for Senate chairman, JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri for deputy chairman, and a PML-N candidate for the leader of the opposition slots.

“Winning or losing Senate chairman poll was not discussed as a factor for any change in the decision,” she maintained, further reinforcing reports of rifts within the anti-government alliance.