PPP’s Khursheed Shah hospitalised due to chest pain

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khursheed Shah was admitted to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Sukkur on Sunday.

Sources told The private channel that officials of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) shifted Shah to the medical facility after he complained of chest pain.

The medical team will run tests including checking the Troponin I levels in his bloodstream. Troponin I is a marker of cardiac injury.

Shah is expected to undergo an angiography at NICVD Sukkur later on Sunday. The procedure uses X-ray imaging to see the heart’s blood vessels to determine if there’s a restriction in blood flow going to the heart.

The PPP leader will be moved to NICVD Karachi on Monday.

Shah has been in NAB custody since September 18 when he was arrested from Islamabad in a case pertaining to alleged assets beyond means of income. He was then moved to Sukkur.