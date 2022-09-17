F.P. Report

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party is the only political entity in the country whose manifesto stands for the provision of all the due fundamental rights to the underprivileged workers and labourers.

This was stated by Sindh Minister for Labour and Human Resources, Saeed Ghani, on Saturday as he met in his office a delegation comprising the newly elected office-bearers of the CBA of Sindh Government Printing Press who belong to the People’s Labour Bureau (PLB). President of the PLB Karachi Division, Aslam Samoon, led the delegation.

Saeed Ghani said the Sindh government after the adoption of the 18th Constitutional Amendment had passed more laws related to the labour sector than legislation adopted on this subject by any of the provinces in the country.

He said that Benazir Mazdoor Card (BMC) was the first of its kind initiative of the Sindh government in the country for providing a transparent and efficient mechanism for providing health, education, and other basic facilities to the workers and their families.

He said that a facility like BMC was not available in the other provinces and many of the regional countries for the welfare of the labourers.

He said the recent victory of the PLB in the elections held for choosing the representatives of the workers of Sindh Government Printing Press showed well that the labourers of the province fully stood with the Sindh government.

Ghani mentioned that labourers in the province who had been associated with different industries and registered with the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institution were being provided with a number of facilities for themselves and their families.

These facilities include free education for the children, free medical facilities for the family members, educational scholarships, grants of hundreds of thousands of rupees in the case of accidental death of the labourer and marriage of the daughter, and other privileges.

He said the labour unions backed by the PPP had been emerging victorious in the elections being held in different organisations because of the pro-labour policies envisioned by the People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Aslami Samoon said the PLB would soon emerge victorious in the elections to be held in Karachi Water & Sewerage Board and Port Qasim.