Raja Pervaiz Ashraf elected unopposed Speaker NA

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been elected unopposed Speaker of the National Assembly on Friday.

According to reports, no candidate of any other party had filed nomination papers against the PPP’s candidate.

The channel report said that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will be sworn in as the Speaker of the National Assembly after the issuance of his notification.

Earlier today, PPP senior leader and former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been emerged as the candidate of the joint opposition for the National Assembly speaker slot.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Friday morning submitted his nomination papers for the National Assembly speaker election.

His proposer and seconders were Khurshid Shah and Naveed Qamar.