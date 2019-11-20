PPP’s Yousaf Raza Gilani leaves for abroad despite being on ECL

F.P. Report

MULTAN: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples (PPP) and former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani has left for Cambodia to attend an international summit on Monday night, , despite being on the Exit Control List.

According to local news channel report, the family sources confirmed that Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen exclusively invited Gillani to deliver his lecture at the Asia Pacific Cambodia Conference 2019. The interior ministry had earlier put Gillani on the ECL in the TDAP scam.

Family sources say Gillani, along with his son MPA Ali Haider Gillani, left for Cambodia to attend the conference, with permission from the interior ministry. However, his name would remain on the ECL.

The ministry has taken the stance that Gillani is allowed to travel abroad for one time only. The former prime minister has been allowed to travel abroad for 15 days.

Nearly 2,000 people including 800 delegates from 48 countries will attend the conference. Many prominent world leaders scheduled to address the conference.

These include Myanmar Vice President Henry Van Thio, Palau Vice President Raynold Oilouch, former Indonesian vice president Jusuf Kalla and former Timor Leste President Xanana Gusmão.