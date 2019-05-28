PR announces to run five special trains for Eid

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways on Tuesday announced to run five special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr due to the increase in demand.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Railways, a schedule for the special trains had been issued on the directives of Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The first train will depart from Karachi City to Peshawar on the morning of June 02. The second train will depart for Quetta on June 02. The third train will depart from Karachi Cantt Station for Lahore. On June 08 an Eid train will leave from Rawalpindi for Quetta. The fifth special Eid train will leave for Karachi from Lahore on June 08.

The spokesman said the booking for these special trains will begin from May 29. Tickets can be bought online and reservations can be made at the office.