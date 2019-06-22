Prabhu Deva, Salman Khan reunited after a decade

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country. However, he did have a slump almost a decade ago with films like God Tussi Great Ho, Yuvvraaj, Main AurrMrsKhanna and London Dreams not doing well at the box office. Things took a turn for the better when he starred in Prabhu Deva’s Wanted (2009).

Produced by Boney Kapoor and directed by Prabhu Deva, Wanted was the remake of Telugu film Pokiri and also starred Ayesha Takia, VinodKhanna and Prakash Raj in important roles. This cop drama became the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year and Salman Khan was, in a way, got back his box office mojo. Now, he will be collaborating again with his Wanted director in the Dabangg 3. Reacting to this, Prabhu Deva said, “It has been 10 years since then, and I don’t want to look back. It’s been a great experience. I don’t take any credit because who am I to rediscover Salman Khan? He is a superstar. I was new to Bollywood then and he was a superstar, and he trusted me so much.”

Dabangg 3, which will also star Arbaaz Khan and SonakshiSinha, is slated to hit theatres on December 20, 2019.

Courtesy: (filmfare.com)