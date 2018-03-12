Prabhudheva to direct Dabang-3

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: The Super-hit Choreographer and Film Director Prabhudeva to direct Dabang-3 with the same cast of first two part including Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha.

Dabang-3 was in the pipeline for a long as it didn’t have a director but now the reports have confirmed that Prabhudheva will be directing the film.

Prabhudheva confirmed the news that he was contacted by Salman Khan and Arbaz Khan and with a smile, who says no to them? as we’ve been closely associated for the longest time.

