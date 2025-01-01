Prakash Raj backs release of Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulaal

(Web Desk): Veteran actor and outspoken activist Prakash Raj has come forward in support of Abir Gulaal, the Fawad Khan-starrer facing resistance in India.

Speaking out against the increasing trend of film bans, Raj stressed that suppressing art creates fear in society and undermines democratic freedom.

“I don’t support the banning of any film, whether it leans right-wing or is seen as propaganda. Let people decide. Audiences are intelligent enough to choose what they want to watch,” Raj said in a recent statement.

His remarks come amid growing calls to block the release of Abir Gulaal, which stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and reportedly explores themes of identity and conflict. Critics have alleged that the film could be politically sensitive, leading to informal pressure and calls for censorship.

Prakash Raj, known for his vocal stance on free speech and artistic freedom, argued that the government’s allowing such bans only fosters fear and silence in society. “We’re a democracy. If we begin banning films based on who’s acting in them or what they’re about, we’re headed toward cultural authoritarianism,” he said.

The controversy around Abir Gulaal has reignited debates around cross-border collaborations and freedom of expression in Indian cinema. While the government hasn’t officially banned the film, indirect efforts to stall its release are reportedly underway.