Prateik Babbar to tie knot with Sanya Sagar on Jan 22

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: While we witnessed several Bollywood weddings in 2018, looks like 2019 is going to be no different. After reports of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tying the knot this year surfaced on the internet, here’s another couple said to join the club. According to latest reports, Prateik Babbar is set to take the vows with girlfriend Sanya Sagar on January 22.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Prateik and Sanya will have their wedding celebrations on January 22nd and 23rd in Lucknow. Further, a grand reception will be held in Mumbai, which will have Bollywood stars marking their presence. The couple got engaged in January last year in Lucknow in the presence of their families and close friends.

Talking about his engagement with Sanya last year on the same date, January 22, the actor had said, “Sanya and I, along with our families, decided that something as pure as love should be solemnised on an auspicious day and what better day than Basant Panchami. She’s the best partner I could have asked for. It didn’t take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds clichéd but I can’t stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life.” Sanya Sagar is a graduate from the National Institute of Fashion Technology.