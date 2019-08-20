Pre-season cricket training camp starts at NCA

LAHORE (APP): Pakistan’s pre-season cricket training-camp started on Tuesday at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under the supervision of former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

18 players reported to camp which will conclude on September 7. The camp is being organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to achieve the objective of enhancing players fitness and endurance ahead of Pakistan’s coming assignment of two-Test series of the ICC championship against Sri Lanka at home.

Today (Tuesday), and tomorrow (Wednesday) players will undergo a fitness test.

Following players reported for the camp: Sarfraz Ahmed, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asad Shafiq,Haris Sohail , Shaan Masood, Muhammad Rizwan, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Wahab Riaz, Abid Ali,Rahat Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Zafar Gohar, Bilal Asif, Asif Ali and Mir Hamza.

Hasan Ali, who is currently in Dubai where he is set to get married, will report on August 26. Shadab Khan would join the camp on August 22 with Azhar Ali reporting on August 24.