Pregnant woman shot dead in Faryab province

Monitoring Desk

FARYAB: A 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot dead in Pashtoon Kot district of Faryab province Thursday, local authorities said.

Karim Yourish, spokesman for Faryab police, told Khaama Press on a phone interview that the 30-year-old woman is shot dead by unknown gunmen, as she with her two young children dropped from a public service vehicle. The children are fine.

According to Yourish, the area is highly under control of the Taliban insurgents. He did not provide further details, but said an investigating team is assigned to identify the cause and culprit of the deadly attack.

Meanwhile, Zabiullah Jawad, Head of the Human Rights Commission in Faryab said the woman is from Balkh province, who came to visit her relatives in Maimana city.

According to Jawad, the victim is a wife to an Afghan National Army member, which may have some links to her death. But he did not provide names of either the wife or husband.

No group of individual has immediately commented on the incident. (Khaama Press)