Premier felicitates Turkish President

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has felicitated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the 99th Republic Day of Turkiye. In a tweet on Saturday, he said the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk holds a prominent place in the annals of history.

Shehbaz Sharif said Turkiye’s impressive economic strides under President Erdogan are acknowledged by the world. The Prime Minister said Pakistan seeks to deepen its multifaceted ties with Turkiye by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce and industry.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day visit to China from Tuesday, to hold talks with Chinese leadership on bilateral, regional and global issues.

Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar in his weekly press briefing in Islamabad said the Prime Minister’s visit would mark the conclusion of MoUs and agreements in diverse areas and help advance the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

He said the two sides will review the All-Weather Strategic Cooperation Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments. The spokesperson said the Prime Minister, who would also be accompanied by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will meet President Xi Jinping and hold delegation-level talks with Premier Li Keqiang.

Moreover, Group Chief Executive Attock Group of Companies Shoaib Anwar Malik called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Saturday, and presented him a cheque of Rs 100 million.

He also gave one-day salary cheque of Rs 7.39 million from employees of Attock Group. The amount was given from all companies of the Attock Group for the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund on the appeal of PM Shehbaz Sharif for the flood affectees.