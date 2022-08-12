Premier hails COAS address in UK

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the address of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst of the United Kingdom was recognition of Pak-UK strategic partnership.

“COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s address at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst UK as chief guest is not just a matter of honour for the armed forces but also for Pakistan,” the prime minister said in a twitter post. “This is a recognition of the Pakistan-UK strategic partnership and the success of our armed forces in war on terror,” he added.

The prime minister’s tweet came after General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s address at the sovereign’s parade for commissioning course 213 (CC213) of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) as the first ever Pakistani chief guest to be the representative of the Queen during the sovereign’s parade at the Military Academy Sandhurst.

Related