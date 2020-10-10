Monitoring Desk

LONDON: Premier League games not selected for broadcast in October will be available to fans on a pay-per-view basis. The five fixtures per round not already picked to be shown live, will be available on BT Sport Box Office or Sky Sports Box Office, priced at £14.95.

Clubs have agreed this “interim solution” to allow fans to continue watching their teams live.

Premier League clubs voted 19-1 in favour of the move, with Leicester City the only one to vote against it. The Premier League said it and its clubs “remain committed to the safe return of fans as soon as possible”. Fans have been unable to attend Premier League games since football was halted on 13 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The top flight resumed on Wednesday, 17 June with the remaining 92 games of last season being played behind closed doors and the opening games of this season have followed suit. The Premier League and UK government had hoped to bring fans back into stadiums from 1 October but those plans were scrapped following an increase in coronavirus cases.

BT Sport said fans without a subscription would still be able to access their Box Office service.

“With supporters still unable to return to stadiums, we want to help fans watch the games they would usually attend and clubs generate critical revenue,” the broadcaster said.

Former Manchester United and England right-back Gary Neville, now a television pundit, said on social media it was a “really bad move” by the Premier League.

In a statement, the Football Supporters’ Association urged broadcasters to “reconsider their pricing”. “Today’s announcement shows that fan power works,” the FSA said. “At the start of this season the Premier League and its broadcasters had planned to leave match-going fans entirely locked out of their side’s matches; now thanks to the sustained pressure of our #LetUsWatch campaign all games will be available for fans.

“Many Premier League clubs have already taken money from fans for matches they can’t attend, so we urge them to get refunds out to those supporters as soon as possible, particularly season ticket holders.

“We’ve already heard from many supporters and FSA members who are concerned about the £15 per game being charged and we’d urge BT Sport and Sky Sports to reconsider their pricing for these games.”

Alex Hurst, the chair of Newcastle United’s Supporters Trust said: “The idea that Premier League clubs need to implement PPV because of economic needs would carry more weight if they hadn’t just spent £1bn on players, furloughed staff, received government loans, weren’t charging fans for games they aren’t going to and hadn’t just made thousands of staff redundant.” (AFP)