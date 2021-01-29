Premier League snapshot

LONDON (Axios): The Premier League campaign is just past the halfway point, and has thus far been defined by parity, Axios’ Jeff Tracy writes.

Last season, Liverpool ran away with the league title, finishing a whopping 17 points ahead of second-place Manchester City.

This season, nine teams are within seven points of a Champions League berth (top four finishers) and the eventual champion is unlikely to crack 80 points — 10 fewer than the average for the past 10 winners (90.2).

Stat leaders:

Goals: Mo Salah, Liverpool (13); Son Heung-Min and Harry Kane, Tottenham (12); Bruno Fernandes, Man United (11); Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (11); Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton (11)

Assists: Kane (11); Kevin De Bruyne, Man City (10); Jack Grealish, Aston Villa (8); Fernandes (7); Heung-Min (6)

Clean sheets: Ederson, Man City (11); Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa (9); Édouard Mendy, Chelsea (8); four tied with 7

Saves: Sam Johnstone, West Brom (80); Karl Darlow, Newcastle (74); Nick Pope, Burnley (73); Alphonse Areola, Fulham (72); Illan Meslier, Leeds (71)

Injury report … Kane, arguably the most valuable player in the league right now, will miss a few weeks after injuring both ankles in Thursday’s loss to Liverpool.

Saturday’s slate:

Arsenal vs. Man United

Everton vs. Newcastle

Crystal Palace vs. Wolves

Man City vs. Sheffield United

West Brom vs. Fulham

Southampton vs. Aston Villa