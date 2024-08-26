Preparation for implementing TAPI project reaches final stage: Muttaqi

KABUL (Ariana News): Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi says the preparations for implementing the TAPI project have reached the final stage and practical work will begin soon.

Speaking at a meeting held Tuesday in Kabul, Muttaqi said that the TAPI project has positive political consequences for Afghanistan in addition to economic benefits.

In addition to the TAPI project, work will also begin on several other joint projects, including the Afghan-Turkmen economic corridor and fiber optics project with Turkmenistan

He added that the TAPI pipeline will be able to transfer 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually and the completion of this project will cost $10 billion.

The 1840 km long pipeline will bring in $450 million in revenue in revenue.