Preparations for election on right track: IEC Chief

KABUL (TOLO News): Chairperson of the Independent Election Commission, Hawa Alam Nuristani, at a press conference on Tuesday assured that her team is fully ready to hold the presidential election on its scheduled time.

She said that all required election materials, including ballot papers, result sheets, and ink, have arrived from abroad and the transfer of the materials to provinces has also started.

Figures by the IEC show that 9.6 million people have registered to vote.

Mrs. Nuristani said that holding a national identity card and fingerprint will be a must on election day.

“We want to assure the great Afghan people that the election commission is fully prepared to hold the election on the sixth of Meezan (28 September),” she said.

A member of the commission, Mawlana Abdullah, said they have considered a new mechanism for use of the biometric system on election day.

Based on the new mechanism, he said, 400 voters will be registered in each biometric device.