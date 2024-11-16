Preparations underway to stage protest on Nov 24: PTI

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Saif said on Saturday that the preparations were underway to stage the protest and public gathering on November 24 (Sunday) in the federal capital city.

Expressing his thoughts, Saif stated, “The large number of people will make their way to the public gathering in Islamabad. The party bigwigs are holding meetings in this regard.”

He said, “Bushra Bibi is the citizen of Pakistan and wife of the PTI founder. Bushra Bibi has merely conveyed the PTI’s founder message to the party leadership.”

“We [PTI] have not used the public machinery in our gatherings. The availability of the rescue services is mandatory in case of any untoward incident,” Saif added.

He maintained: “The purpose of staging the protest is to ensure the release of the PTI founder and rest of the leadership.”