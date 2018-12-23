Prerogative of foreign policy decisions

The leadership of almost all pontifical parties frequently dwell on the theme that foreign policy should originate in the parliament but it is an established fact that the our parliamentarians remain least interested to study foreign relations, gather experience and knowledge and develop expertise and acumen for preparing the required in put for foreign policy decisions to be made by the government. If past experience is any guide, the parliamentary committee on national security, which was headed by Senator Raza Rabbani, could not diligently and skillfully do itsmandated job of working out necessary guideline for exercising foreign policy options in the Pak-US relations in the wake of NATO helicopter gunship attacks on two Pakistani check posts at Salala on Pak-Afghan border during the PPP government in 2011. Dozens of security personnel were killed and wounded in that attack.

Again former Chairman Senate, Senator Raza Rabbani, while speaking during a Senate session, echoed the demand of foreign policy decisions by the parliament. The role of the parliament in foreign policy formulation cannot be denied if the parliamentarians are keen to take interest in foreign policy. He criticised the Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaf government, saying that the country’s foreign policy should be “decided by the parliament and not Rawalpindi.”Does he want to convey the message that necessary input from state institutions should not be sought for which is an established norm in functional democracies. Pakistan is no exception being a parliamentary democracy.

Foreign policy priorities are decided by the government in cabinet meetings in consultation with the relevant state institutions and agencies. The parliamentary committee on foreign affairs or relations evaluates the diplomatic options which are then ratified by the parliament. But never such a democratic arrangement, exclusively, on foreign policy had been put in place by the elected governments including Z.A Bhutto government who was recognized internationally as a foreign policy expert. Even the previous PPP government did not form a separate parliamentary committee on foreign affairs, nor had the parliamentary committee on national security done any worth mentioning work in the domain of foreign policy. After the Salala attack by US led NATO forces, the supply for its forces in Afghanistan was blocked and parliamentary committee on national security was assigned the task by the government to work out comprehensive and viable recommendations for new rules of engagement with the United States. But the committee made abnormal delay in working out these recommendations which sent a clear signal of weakness on the part of the government and lake of seriousness of political leadership to Washington and President Obama administration did not offer even a symbolic regret.

It is the tightening of the accountability noose around the former President Asif Zardari that PPP law makers are emphasizing the role of parliament in foreign policy decisions. In his speech in the current Senate session, senior PPP leader Raza Rabbani referred to the continued accountability process and said that the judiciary, executive and military should be subjected to accountability without exception. Then he moved on to the subject of foreign policy and said, “Parliament should be fulcrum to formulate Pakistan’s foreign. He emphasised that a parliamentary committee on national security should be immediately constituted to look into matters pertaining to country’s security and foreign policy. But why a single committee should be formed for both important matters and not a separate parliamentary committee on foreign affairs. In the neighbouring country India a parliamentary committee on external affairs works in Lok Saba and Rajia Saba. In the United States, the foreign relations committees perform their functions both in the House of Representatives and Senate.

The bottom-line is envisaged in the senior PPP leader critique directed against the real accountability process. He alleged that attempts are being made to divide political parties and create forward blocks. “Using accountability to forward a political agenda did not produce positive results in the past,” he said, adding, that selective accountability is not acceptable. Another PPP Senator Sherry Rehman, described the ongoing accountability process “a witch-hunt.”She referred to the meeting of Prime Minister’s Assistant on accountability Shazad Akbar with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the money laundering charges, through fake bank accounts, against the former President Asif Zardari ahead of his appearance in the banking court and questioned the time of his meeting. PTI government is doing well on the foreign policy front and has broken the diplomatic inertia created by the last PML-N government. Foreign policy re-orientation is paying dividends which are manifest in the achievements of Kartarpur opening with India and proactive diplomacy undertaken to materialise the option of direct talks between the US special envoy Zalmay Khalizad and the Taliban representatives to reach a political settlement of 17 year long Afghan war.