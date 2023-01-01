President Abbas dismisses governors across West Bank, Gaza

JERUSALEM: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas issued a decree on Thursday that dismisses governors of several areas of the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip with immediate effect.

In a major reshuffle of leadership, Abbas removed the governors of Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Jericho.

In the Gaza Strip, the governors from Gaza City, Khan Younes and Rafah were also dismissed.

The president also established a committee to select new candidates to put forward for the positions.

Courtesy: alquds