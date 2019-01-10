President Alvi accepts Swati’s resignation as minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday has accepted the resignation of federal minister Azam Swati on the recommendation of prime minister.

Cabinet Division has notified the resignation of Azam Swati as the Federal Minister for Science and Technology as he is facing inquiry in the Islamabad IGP transfer case.

The resignation comes into effect from December 6, 2018. The notification in this regard was issued today after 33 days.

Earlier on December 6, Azam Khan Swati had resigned as minister for science and technology in the wake of an inquiry pertaining to transfer of IG Islamabad.

His decision came following the Supreme Court order to launch trial against him under Article 62 (1)(f) in a case regarding transfer of Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Jan Muhammad.

The former IGP’s transfer took place after Swati’s son registered a case against a family of slum dwellers for allegedly trespassing on his family’s land. Five people, including two women, were arrested for trespassing on the land and beating up Swati’s guards. They were released after a day’s detention as police said a settlement had been reached between the minister and the detained family.

SC had formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) comprising officials of FIA, NAB and IB to probe the issue on November 2.

The JIT on November 29 submitted its report to the Supreme Court blaming Swati for misusing powers.

The JIT, in its report, had said allegations against the poor family lacked truth.

It is pertinent to note here that Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his December 3 interview with some senior news anchors, had said that his government will not influence the probe and if Azam Swati is guilty, he two will resign like Babar Awan.