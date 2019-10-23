President Alvi apprise PM Abe over human rights violation in IOK

F.P. Report

TOKYO: President Dr. Arif Alvi has apprised Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe regarding the human rights violations committed by Modi-led Indian government in India Occupied Kashmir, on Wednesday.

According to local news channel report, President Alvi urged Japan to play its role for restoration of fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people in occupied valley.

He also stressed the need for both countries to work together to strengthen mutually beneficial relations particularly in the fields of investment, trade, human resource development and people to people contacts.

Referring to the young Pakistani population and a greying and shrinking population in Japan, the President also highlighted the inherent complementarities that could be exploited to benefit economies of both the countries.

Furthermore, President Alvi felicitated the Japanese PM on the enthronement of the Emperor of Japan and hoped that the new Japanese era would bring more prosperity and well-being for the friendly people of Japan.

He also expressed his heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives caused by the recent Typhoon Hagibis in Japan and wished the injured early recovery.

Meanwhile, Japanese PM expressed his gratitude to the president for attending the enthronement ceremony and hoped that such visits will boost the bilateral ties.

Earlier, the president and first lady had attended the enthronement ceremony of Japan’s Emperor Naruhito during his five-day official visit to Tokyo. The experts told that Pakistan-Japan cooperative relations have been on an upward trajectory with a huge potential for collaboration in myriad fields such as economic, trade, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.