President Alvi attends inaugural ceremony of 18th NAM Summit in Baku

F.P. Report

BAKU: President Dr. Arif Alvi attended the inaugural ceremony of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan on Friday.

More than 100 Heads of State and Government attended the Session.

President Dr. Arif Alvi will be meeting several heads of states on the sidelines during his visit, including President of Azerbaijan, President of Afghanistan, Prime Minister of Malaysia, President of Ghana, Prime Minister of Nepal, President of Sri Lanka, and President of Turkmenistan.

NAM was established in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia.

Later talking to his Iranian counterpart Dr. Hassan Rouhani in Baku, emphasized the need to fully utilize the trade potential between Pakistan and Iran to further enhance bilateral economic relations.

He said Pakistan considers Iran as an important country as both countries share more than 900 km border.

He thanked the Iranian leadership for its continued commitment and support towards oppressed people of Occupied Kashmir.