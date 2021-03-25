President Alvi emphasizes on the peace in region for common prosperity

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan extends a message of goodwill to regional countries for common prosperity, but its intention must not be misconstrued as weakness.

“In case of any misadventure, Pakistan is capable of thwarting it with full force,” the president said in his address at the joint armed forces parade held at the Parade Avenue near Shakarparian Hills.

The March 23 Pakistan Day parade, which was rescheduled to March 25 due to inclement weather, was attended by civil and military leaders, parliamentarians and foreign dignitaries.

Prime Minister Imran Khan could not attend the ceremony after he was tested positive for coronavirus five days ago.

“IN CASE OF ANY MISADVENTURE, PAKISTAN IS CAPABLE OF THWARTING IT WITH FULL FORCE”

President Alvi said Pakistan believed in promoting cooperation in South Asia, which was already facing hindrance in development due to mutual conflicts and discords.

“The goal of national and regional development can only be achieved in the environment of peace and by refraining from all kinds of aggression and exploitation,” he stressed.

The president felicitated the nation on Pakistan Day, saying the occasion was a reminder to renew the pledges of religious, cultural and fundamental freedoms.

He said the comprehensive Pakistan Resolution of 1940 set a guiding principle for the Muslims of the Sub-continent to achieve the goal of a separate homeland under the untiring struggle of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The nation’s journey commencing in 1947 in difficult situations was moving ahead with remarkable success in the fields of education, economy, politics and defence, he added.

Dr Alvi lauded the armed forces for their valour and bravery in defending the frontiers of the country and rendering immense sacrifices for the safety of the nation. They remained ever-ready in dealing with the challenges, might it be terrorism, natural calamities or disasters.

“From barren deserts to the high-altitude Siachen and the vast skies to the depth of oceans, our armed forces are acting as a strong defence line,” he said.

He mentioned the complete eradication of terrorist networks by the armed forces through Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad that restored normalcy across the country.

“FROM BARREN DESERTS TO THE HIGH-ALTITUDE SIACHEN AND THE VAST SKIES TO THE DEPTH OF OCEANS, OUR ARMED FORCES ARE ACTING AS A STRONG DEFENCE LINE”

President Alvi said Pakistan significantly overcame the challenge of coronavirus pandemic due to the nation’s discipline, which was also acknowledged worldwide. He appealed to the nation to continue observing precautions to contain the spread of the virus.

He said in the ever-changing world, Pakistan must set goals to move ahead as a strong nation keeping in view the golden principles of Islamic culture and national ideology.

“With unity, we have to pursue the objective of becoming a true welfare state caring for its people,” he said.

On the human rights crisis in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the president expressed concern over the situation and invited the attention of the international community towards the plight of the Kashmiri people.

He vowed that Pakistan would continue to stand with the Kashmiris in their struggle for the right to self-determination in accordance with the United Nations Charter and its Security Council resolutions.

“The peace in South Asia is linked with the resolution of the issue of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, quoting the great Quaid’s statement that Kashmir was Pakistan’s jugular vein.

He also appealed to friendly countries to take notice of the situation in the IIOJK, owing urgency in view of the human rights deterioration in the Valley.

President Alvi said Pakistan enjoyed very close and friendly relations with China and intended to further strengthen the ties in fields of defence, economy and diplomacy.

On the situation in Afghanistan, he said Pakistan would continue to play its role in the restoration of sustainable peace in the neighbouring country.

As regards relations with Central Asia, he said, Pakistan was desirous of strengthening historic, cultural and friendly relations for prosperity and development.

President Alvi emphasized maintaining unity among the Muslim countries by setting aside their differences to strongly counter Islamophobia. He termed the role of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) significant in that regard.

To mark Pakistan Day in its true spirit, he said, it was important to keep the national interests supreme and ensure the sanctity of law.

“We need to shun our differences and get united as a single nation to work towards the betterment of our country,” he said.

President Alvi said gaining capabilities in the scientifically advanced field such as artificial intelligence would help the young generation meet the challenges of the contemporary world.

He expressed satisfaction that the scientists in Pakistan were rendering their services efficiently and making the country self-reliant in defence production.

He urged the nation to remain steadfast as a ‘One Nation, One Destiny’ to make Pakistan prosperous, reliving the spirit and passion of the Pakistan Movement seven decades ago that led to the creation of homeland.

Earlier, the president arrived at the venue in the traditional presidential buggy amidst the calls of bugles, where he was received by the top military brass.

The ceremony started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. President Alvi in a military jeep reviewed the parade. The contingents of armed forces held a march-past and presented a salute to him.

The contingents of Punjab Regiment, Frontier Corps, Baloch and Sindh regiments, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force, Frontier Constabulary, Mujahid Regiment, Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Punjab Police, Air Force security, women officers, Light Commando Battalion from Baloch Regiment and tri-services Special Services Group participated in the parade.

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu led the fly-past as a salute to the president.

The formation of F-16s, J-17 Thunder, Karakorum Eagle 3, SAAB 2000, P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft and ATRs fly-past the venue.

The cavalry of tanks, a military band and floats representing the cultures of Pakistan was also a highlight of the ceremony.

Courtesy: APP