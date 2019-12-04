President Alvi summons NA session today

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The session of National Assembly (NA) will be held today (Wednesday).

According to details, important matters will be discussed in today’s session. the meeting was summoned by President Arif Alvi in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution

On the other hand, the opposition parties are waiting for the issuance of production orders of the detained members of the assembly for their participation in the session.

Earlier, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Murtaza Javed Abbasi had pleaded with Speaker of the House Asad Qaiser to issue production orders of his party’s Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Rana Sanaullah Khan along with Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Syed Khurshid Shah.