President Alvi to leave for Japan on Sunday

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will leave for five-day visit to Japan from October 20 (Sunday).

According to reports, President Arif Alvi is paying the visit on the invitation of the Government of Japan to attend the ceremony of Emperor Naruhito’s ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

The international event likely to be attended by over 100 heads of state and government, a President House statement said.

Pakistan and Japan are long-standing friends. The cooperative bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory, with a huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas such as economic, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism.

The visit by the president would further cement the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.