President Alvi to visit Quetta today

F.P. Report

QUETTA: President Dr Arif Alvi will reach Quetta on a two-day visit where he is scheduled to inaugurate Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019, on Monday (today).

According to sources, President Dr Alvi would inaugurate Balochistan Livestock Expo 2019 at the University of Balochistan (UoB) which will continue for three consecutive days.

Sources further informed that Governor Balochistan Amanulla Khan Yasinzai will brief the President over ongoing development projects in the province. Dignitaries from different walks of life would also meet the President during his two-day stay in the province.