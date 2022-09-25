President appeals to nation, NGOs for extending assistance to flood victims

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi has once again appealed to the nation, non-governmental organizations and philanthropists to extend assistance to the flood affectees.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said the government is making tireless efforts to help the flood affectees. However, there is still a lot to do for providing them relief and for their rehabilitation.

The President underlined the need for political stability in the country saying that it is vital for economic uplift.

Dr Arif Alvi said he is making efforts to improve conditions in Pakistan as the country is facing political polarization.

He suggested that talks should be held on the issue of holding of elections.

Replying to a question, the President said the politicians and Parliament should evolve a consensus on the appointment of army chief.

Dr Arif Alvi urged the government to adopt measures to counter the hybrid warfare and propaganda by enemies of Pakistan.

He also stressed on women empowerment and education of youth to ensure progress and prosperity of the nation.

