ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has appointed Supreme Court judge Justice Yahya Afridi as the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Justice Yahya Afridi has been appointed for three years from 26th October.

The appointment was made by the President under Articles 175A (3), 177 and 179 of the Constitution.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Law and Justice issued notification regarding appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as the Chief Justice of Pakistan for a term of three years.