President Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Imtiaz on CJCSC Gen Nadeem

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) award upon Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza in a ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Thursday.

President Dr Arif Alvi conferred the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) on the CJCSC as a tribute to his professional services and achievements while serving the Pakistan Army.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and other officers were present in the ceremony.

Last year on November 20, President Dr Arif Alvi had conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) upon Turkish Chief of Armed Forces General Yasar Güler at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Later, the Turkish Army Chief had called on the President with his delegation.

On the occasion, the President had said that the unparalleled fraternal relationship between Pakistan and Turkey had now transformed into a strong strategic partnership over the years and is growing stronger.