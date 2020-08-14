President Arif Alvi confers Nishan-e-Pakistan on Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Geelani

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi Friday conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest Civil Award of the country, on the veteran Kashmiri Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Geelani on Pakistan’s Independence Day for his services and sacrifices in the Kashmiris’ ongoing struggle for securing their right to self-determination.

Nishan-e-Pakistan was conferred on Syed Ali Geelani during a prestigious flag hoisting ceremony at the President House in Islamabad. The award was received by the Hurriyat AJK leaders on behalf of Syed Ali Geelani.

In the award giving ceremony, today, glowing tributes were paid to Syed Ali Geelani for his unwavering commitment, dedication and leadership and his role in exposing Indian atrocities, suppressive measures and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Also, concern was expressed over continued unjustified house arrest of the veteran Hurriyat leader in frail health at the age of 90 years.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Arif Alvi said, “Pakistan will not leave Kashmiris alone. The Kashmir issue has been debated at the UN Security Council for four times during the last one year, which is a big success of Pakistan’s foreign policy.

“Pakistan has also released its political map, reflecting true aspirations of its people as well as Kashmiris. The new map shows Pakistan’s principled stance on Kashmir issue.”