F.P. Report

DUBAI : President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari fractured his foot last night while disembarking from a plane at Dubai Airport.

He was immediately taken to a hospital, where doctors examined him and applied a plaster cast, which will remain for four weeks.

Following medical assessment, President Zardari was transferred to his residence in Dubai and has been advised to take complete rest, according to a statement from the President’s House spokesperson.