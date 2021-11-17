President Assad meets Russian delegation

DAMASCUS (SANA): Pr-esident Bashar al-Assad received a Russian delegation headed by the Russian President’s Special Repres-entative for Syria Alexand-er Lavrentyev, who is on a visit to Syria to participate in a joint meeting of the two Syrian-Russian coordination ministerial bodies on the return of displaced Syrians, held in Damascus.

During the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the positive results achieved on the ground as a result of the active and effective work and joint efforts of the two sides in order to ensure appropriate conditions for the further return of refugees to their cities and towns, as well as to accelerate the pace of national reconciliation. Both sides stressed the importance of bilateral agreements and memorandums of understanding signed on the sidelines of the meetings of the joint coordinating bodies of Syria and Russia.

President Al-Assad noted that the importance of the Russian Federation’s actions is reflected in the practical steps it is taking on the ground to help the Syrian people overcome the consequences of the terrorist war and the unjust sanctions imposed against them, as well as in its strong and principled political position and in support of the law. Syrians to defend their country’s sovereignty.

Lavrentyev stressed that meetings between the two sides will continue to be held at various levels in order to implement the recommendations and signed agreements, as well as to intensify cooperation betw-een government agencies in the Russian and Syrian provinces. He emphasized that the joint meetings of the Syrian and Russian co-ordinating bodies are desi-gned not only to facilitate the return of Syrian refu-gees, but also to improve the situation in Syria.