President assures military commanders of full support

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani, during a telephonic conversation, has assured security officials of stout support, a statement from the Presidential Palace said on Sunday.

On Sunday morning, the statement said. Ghani talked to five officers of the armed forces fighting in the frontline against the menace of terrorism.

The commander-in-chief said the purpose of his telephonic contact with the top military officers was to assure them of solid support from the nation, government. He said the commander-in-chief was proud of them.

In response to the president’s gesture, the military officers said that highways had been reopened, most areas cleared and fighting was ongoing to retake other areas from the rebels.

They assured the president of defending their motherland because it was their homeland and they would protect every inch of it.

The president, lauding their services, said: “By hearing you, the level of my confidence has gone up. The entire nation and government is proud of their armed forces and stood by them like a rock.”

TOLOnews adds: In an online conversation with the members of the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces (ANDSF) serving on the frontlines in volatile regions of the country, Afghanistan’s president Ashraf Ghani on Saturday said that the Afghan nation fully supports the armed forces.

The Presidential Palace in a statement said that in the virtual conversation the president thanked the ANDSF for their making sacrifices for the defense of the nation against threats.

Meanwhile, At least seven people were wounded in two separate magnetic IED blasts in Kabul city on Saturday morning, Kabul police confirmed.

The first blast occurred around 7:10am local time in the Khair Khana area in PD11 of Kabul city from a magnetic IED placed on a Land Cruiser. Four people were wounded, Kabul police said.

“You (ANDSF) repulsed the enemy attacks and still stand firmly, I wanted to thank you and assure you that the entire government and the entire nation support you,” said Ghani.