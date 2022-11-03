President: Attack on Imran ‘alarming, disgraceful’

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday strongly condemned the “heinous assassination attempt” on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, calling it “alarming and disgraceful.” On Twitter, the president thanked Allah Almighty that “brave” Imran Khan remained safe though injured with “few bullets” in his leg.

“The blatant day-time attack on Mr Imran Khan, ex-Prime Minister and Chairman of one of the largest political parties of Pakistan, is highly alarming, worrying and condemnable act,” the president said in a statement issued by the President House. “Heinous assassination attempt on the brave Imran Khan. I thank Allah that he is safe but injured with few bullets in his leg and hopefully non-critical,” the president tweeted.

Also terming the attack “shocking, deceitful and cowardly”, the president expressed the hope that the PTI chief was non-critical. “This attack is shocking, alarming, disgraceful, deceitful & cowardly. May Allah give him health & to all those injured,” President Alvi said and also sought immediate reports from the authorities concerned.

The president expressed the concern that such flagrant incidents would further aggravate the existing political polarization and would harm the country. The president conveyed condolence to the family of the deceased political worker who died during the incident. He also prayed for safety, security and health of the PTI chief as well as others injured.

He called upon the security agencies to provide foolproof security to Imran Khan, his party members, and participants of the long march who were exercising their constitutional and lawful right to take part in political activities to pursue their legitimate objectives.

Related