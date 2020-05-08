President, Azerbaijani counterpart discuss COVID-19 situation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi held a telephonic conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Friday to discuss matters related to the Covid-19 pandemic and enhancing bilateral cooperation to jointly address the situation.

He briefed President Aliyev about the latest situation of COVID-19 pandemic in Pakistan and the steps being taken by the government for containment of the disease.

While underscoring importance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for Global Initiative for Debt Relief for developing countries, President Alvi reiterated the need for closer cooperation to mitigate the impact of the economic slowdown and devote more resources to manage the crisis.

President Alvi expressed deep concern over spread of COVID-19 in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to continued restrictions on movement and lack of unfettered access to medical and other supplies.

He said that Covid-19 is being used as another excuse to discriminate against Muslim across India.

He highlighted that India is trying to change the domicile rules in Occupied Kashmir.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed his deep concern over the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and said his country strongly supports Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir.