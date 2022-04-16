President Biden report $600k in 2021 income

WASHINGTON (AFP): US President Joe Biden — who pledged transparency around his personal finances while in office — and his wife Jill Biden reported a bit more than $600,000 on their federal tax returns for 2021, the White House said Friday.

The couple paid $150,439 in taxes on $610,702, for a tax rate of 24.6 percent, the White House said.

In publishing their tax information, the president and first lady — the first to work outside the White House, as a professor — are bringing back a custom dating back to the 1970s but interrupted by previous president Donald Trump.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff declared a 2021 income of $1.6 million on their federal returns, and paid a tax rate of 31.6 percent, or $523,371.