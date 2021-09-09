President Biden to announce vaccine requirement for all federal workers

WASHINGTON (thehill): President Biden on Thursday will announce a requirement that all federal workers be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a source familiar with the plans.

The action goes a step further than what Biden announced earlier this summer, when federal workers had the option of being tested regularly instead of getting vaccinated.

The tightening vaccine requirement for federal workers comes as the Biden administration is stepping up its encouragement of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well.

Biden will announce the move as part of a speech later Thursday announcing a six-part plan to get the delta variant under control.