President calls for completion of Kacchi Canal Project in 18 months

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has called for completing the Kachhi Canal project within one and half years, which would irrigate 713,000 acres of land in Balochistan.

Chairing a meeting on Green Pakistan Initiative in Islamabad today, he said Federal Government would provide funding for the project to ensure its timely completion on a priority basis.

The President was also briefed about the construction of six strategic canals for the Green Pakistan Initiative.

It was told that the construction of six strategic canals, which include Chashma Right Bank Canal, Kachhi Canal, Rainee Canal, Greater Thal Canal, Cholistan Canal, and Thar Canal, would help enhance the agricultural potential of Pakistan by increasing the cultivable area as well as the livestock and fisheries’ potential of the country.

During the meeting, the President directed to start work on strategic canals under Green Pakistan Initiative and ensure their early completion, besides lining them with concrete to prevent seepage and wastage of water.

The meeting was also briefed that twenty seven telemetry points would be established to ensure accurate data sharing regarding flow of water.