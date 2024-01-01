President calls for expanding Pak-Russian cooperation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has said Pakistan-Russia relations are based on mutual respect and mutual commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Talking to a Russian parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Ms Valentina Matvienko in Islamabad today, he underscored the need to strengthen cultural linkages through people-to-people contacts and scholarship programs.

He also pointed out that both countries have enormous potential for increasing economic cooperation and called for Russian investment in Pakistan.

Both the sides underscored the importance of diversifying trade and economic cooperation, besides enhancing regional connectivity and commercial relations through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the North-South Transport Corridor.

The Russian Speaker emphasized that her country accords priority to its relationship with Pakistan. She hoped that the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Parliaments of the two countries would further deepen bilateral relations.

She expressed satisfaction over the growth in bilateral trade. She also conveyed the special greetings from President Putin.

Additionally, she congratulated Pakistan on the successful hosting of the SCO Heads of Government as well as Pakistan’s candidacy for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.