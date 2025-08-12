President confers awards for exceptional services during Marka-e-Haq

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An investiture ceremony to honour civilian and military personalities with awards for their outstanding services and exceptional performance during Marka-e-Haq was held at the President House in Islamabad on Thursday.

President Asif Ali Zardari decorated the awards to recipients.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sana Ullah Khan were decorated with Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, was awarded Hilal-e-Jurat in recognition of his leadership during the challenging period of Marka-e-Haq, demonstrating unwavering courage and firm conviction.

Nishan-e-Imtiaz was conferred upon Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza.

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu was awarded Hilal-e-Jurat for demonstrating unwavering courage while leading the aerial war.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf was awarded with Nishan-e-Imtiaz.

Members of the Prime Minister’s diplomatic mission were also awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz for effectively highlighting Pakistan’s position abroad. These include: Minister for Climate Change Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Senator Bushra Anjum, Hina Rabbani Khar, Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, Umar Farooq, and Ambassador retired Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Furthermore, Hilal-e-Imtiaz was given to Minister for Economic Affairs Division Ahad Khan Cheema, Prime Minister’s Advisor Dr Syed Tauqir Hussain Shah, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, Dr Fawad Assadullah Khan, and Lt General retired Muhammad Saeed.

Pilots of the Pakistan Air Force were awarded Sitara-e-Jurat for their valiance and professionalism in inflicting huge losses on the enemy. These include Wing Commanders Bilal Raza and Hammad Ibne Masood as well as Squadron Leaders Muhammad Yousaf Khan, Muhammad Usama Ishfaq, Muhammad Hassan Anees, Talal Hassan, Fida Muhammad Khan, and Muhammad Ashhad.