President confers military awards on officers of Army, Navy & Air Force

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : President Asif Ali Zardari has conferred military awards on the officers of the Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force at a special investiture ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad today.

Sitara-i-Basalt was conferred on Captain Syed Amir Raza of Pakistan Navy, while forty-three general officers received Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military).

The recipients of Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military) include Air Marshal Muhammad Sarfraz, Air Marshal Kazim Hammad, Air Marshal Shakeel Ghazanfar, Major General Saeed Ur Rehman Sarwar, Major General Nadeem Afzal, Air Vice Marshal Shakeel Safdar, Major General Tahir Masood Ahmad, Major General Sohail Sabir, Major General Fuad Ahmad Siddiqi, Major General Zeeshan Ahmad, Major General Sohail Ilyas, Rear Admiral Muhammad Hussain Sial, Major General Syed Mukarram Hussain, Major General Iftikhar Ahmed Satti, Major General Ghulam Shabeer Narejo, Major General Shahid Pervaiz, Major General Muhammad Asim Khan, Major General Nadeem Yousaf, Major General Gulam Muhammad, Major General Noor Wali Khan, Major General Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Major General Raja Muhammad Naeem Ashraf, Major General Naseem Anwar, Major General Umar Ahmad Shah, Major General Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, Major General Adeel Haider Minhas, Major General Syed Ali Raza, Rear Admiral Shifaat Hussain, Rear Admiral Amir Mahmood, Major General Abdul Sami, Major General Muhammad Yasir Elahi, Rear Admiral Imtiaz Ali, Major General Kamal Anwar Chaudhry, Major General Muneer Ud Din, Major General Ahsan Waqas Kayani, Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao, Major General Adnan Sarwar Malik, Major General Omar Maqbool, Major General Azhar Yasin, Rear Admiral Khyber Zaman, Rear Admiral Shafquat Hussain Akhtar, Major General Zaheer Akhtar and Major General Mahmood Sultan.