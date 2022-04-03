President dissolves National Assembly

ISLAMABAD (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday approved the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the National Assembly.

The president accorded his approval to the prime minister’s advice ‘under Article 58 (1) read with Article 48(1) of the Cons-titution of the Islamic Rep-ublic of Pakistan’, the Pres-ident Secretariat Press Win-g said in a press release.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that he had advised the President to dissolve the assembly, paving way for the holding of fresh elections in the country.

The prime minister in his short-televised address to the nation made an announcement, soon after the National Assembly session was prorogued by the deputy speaker, rejecting the opposition’s push for the no-trust motion as unconstitutional.

The prime minister asked the nation to get prepared for the fresh elections as he had sent a summary, advising the president to dissolve the assembly.

He said the process for holding of new elections and procedure for the caretaker government would take place accordingly.

The prime minister, while expressing his resolve, said the nation would not allow the corrupt elements to decide their fate.

“The grave conspiracy against the government has failed,” he added.

The prime minister congratulated the nation on the deputy speaker’s ruling against the no-trust motion, terming it unconstitutional as it was an effort at changing of the regime through a foreign planned conspiracy and under a foreign agenda.

“The speaker has rejected the move and I felicitate the whole nation,” he said, adding that he knew that the nation was concerned over such conspiracy.

“Ghabrana Nahi Hai (do’t get worried), it is my message to the conspirators,” the prime minister said while addressing his political foes in his popular coined phrase.

The prime minister said Pakistan came into being on 27th of Ramazan.The nation would foil such plans.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also justified the deputy speaker’s ruling.

He said the opposition leaders should have spent their ill-gotten pelf on the provision of facilities to the poor instead of bribing the members of the assembly to switch their party allegiance.

Astonished by reaction of PDM to call for general elections: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said he was astonished by reaction of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to his calling for general elections.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Astonished by reaction of PDM

to our calling for general elections. They have been crying hoarse abt how our govt has failed & lost support of the ppl so why the fear of elections now? Democrats go to the ppl for support.”

“Isn’t it better for Pakistan Democratic Movement to accept elections rather than being part of a foreign conspiracy for regime change; and indulging in blatant purchasing of loyalties thereby destroying our nation’s moral fibre?,” Prime Minister Imran Khan added.

