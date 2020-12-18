President-elect Joe Biden privately pushes first big deal

WASHINGTON (Axios): President Trump’s now infamous “infrastructure week” may finally get a shovel in the ground … during the Biden administration.

Why it matters: If Mitch McConnell keeps control of the Senate, a bill to finance all sorts of public construction projects may be one of the few big pieces of legislation Joe Biden can realistically achieve within a divided government, given its broad, bipartisan support.

What we’re hearing: The president-elect’s transition team has privately begun laying the groundwork to strike a bipartisan infrastructure deal during the first year of his term.

The team has indicated to business leaders it sees an opening to use it as a driver for more economic and job relief as the country emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Neil Bradley, chief policy officer for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tells me: “We’ve certainly had conversations with them. … They’re extremely interested in pursuing an infrastructure package, as is the Chamber and the business community.”

He added, “Of all the issues that are out there, this one can form one of the widest possible coalitions to help get something through Congress.”