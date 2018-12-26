President encourages players to win Cricket World Cup

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has expressed his optimism that the national cricket heroes would bring the visiting World Cup 2019 Trophy home permanently.

Ghani participated in a gathering at the Char Chinar Palace for welcoming the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) 2019 World Cup Trophy which arrived earlier in the day on its Afghanistan tour.

“It is the second time the World Cup trophy is visiting the country and I hope your heroics would bring the trophy to Afghanistan permanently,” hoped Ghani.

The president termed the cricket players as real heroes because they always brought happiness and pride to the nation.

Azizullah Afzali, the Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman, briefed the president regarding the next Cricket World Cup.

As part of its international trip, the World Cup 2019 Trophy arrived in Kabul on Wednesday for a three-day tour.

The trophy reached the Hamid Karzai International Airport at around 8am. Afghanistan Cricket Board Chairman Azizullah Fazli received the trophy.

Also in attendance were Meshrano Jirga Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar, Shafiq Stanikzai, national team players and other officials. They welcomed and received the trophy.