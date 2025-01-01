President Erdogan condemns terrorist attack against Pakistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the heinous terrorist attack against Pakistan on Saturday.

In a post in Turkish on social media platform X, he prayed the Allah Almighty to have mercy on our Pakistani brothers who lost their lives in the attack and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and the government of Pakistan.

He said Turkiye will continue to support its old friend Pakistan in its fight against terrorism. He further said his country has supported Pakistan on every issue and will continue to stand by Pakistani brothers in difficult times as well as in happy times.