President, first lady visit Arshad Sharif’s residence

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi along with First Lady Begum Samina visited the residence of slain senior journalist Arshad Sharif and expressed condolences with the bereaved family. President Dr Arif Alvi also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul of the slain journalist. He expressed deep grief over the killing of the journalist.

He said that Arshad Sharif late rendered unforgettable services for the freedom of the press. Sharif used to express his opinion fearlessly on the basis of research and facts. The president also offered Fateha for the departed soul of the slain journalist. A flight carrying the body of senior journalist and former anchorperson of ARY News Arshad Sharif departed for Pakistan from Kenya’s Nairobi.

Meanwhile, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday launched the commercial helicopter flight operations of Kashmir Air in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) as part of an effort to promote tourism in the region. The president, addressing the launching ceremony of Kashmir Air, at Bagh, said the AJK was blessed with immense natural beauty and tourism potential, and the private sector should come forward to develop AJK’s tourism sector to realize its fullest potential.

Kashmir Air is a private company that is going to start commercial helicopter flights to AJK and northern areas of Pakistan for the transportation of tourists. During his day-long stay in the AJK, the president launched the helicopter flight service, visited a newly established high-end private school, and the flagship campus of a healthcare Information Technology company at Bagh, and was briefed on the establishment of a hospital at Abbaspur.

