President for awareness of early diagnosis of hepatitis

ISLAMABAD: World Hepatitis Day is commemorated every year to raise awareness about viral hepatitis and its various types, such as Hepatitis B and C viruses which are major global public health threats causing morbidity and mortality.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), one person dies every 30 seconds due to a hepatitis-related illness. In the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR), 80% of the hepatitis C disease burden lies in Egypt and Pakistan. As of 2021 estimates, one in every 13 adult Pakistanis is hepatitis C positive. There are about 9,775,000 people living with hepatitis C and around 27,000 die each year due to its complications.

Hepatitis C is a silent killer disease where people once infected continue to carry the virus in their bodies. According to one estimate, in Pakistan, 86% of people remain unaware of this infection and its consequences and risk transmitting the disease to their families. If we do not act now, the number of HCV infections shall increase from 9 million to 10.5 million and deaths due to this disease shall increase from 27,000 to 31,000 by 2030.

In line with the World Hepatitis Day 2022 theme “I can’t wait”, we need to create awareness about the importance of its early diagnosis and treatment to save precious lives. All those who are infected, need to be tested urgently and those who have the disease need to be given treatment before it is too late.

Fortunately, direct-acting antiviral (DAA) medicines can cure HCV infection in adults within 12 weeks and Pakistan is producing these medicines at very affordable prices. The cure rate of these medicines is 97-98% which is similar to that seen around the globe. Hepatitis C elimination is, therefore, a low-hanging fruit which is not only possible but also feasible for Pakistan.

Investing in HCV treatment and prevention over the next 10 years could significantly reduce the HCV-related cancer burden, death, and morbidity in Pakistan with its results becoming visible in the next 5 years.

The risk factors for disease need to be addressed on an urgent basis by ensuring safe Blood Transfusions; ensuring the use of auto-disable syringes in healthcare settings; preventing the reuse of syringes, and ensuring strict infection control practices in all healthcare settings.

On this day, I once again urge all the stakeholders to create awareness about the importance of the early diagnosis of hepatitis and invite all partners and supporters to work together for the elimination of this disease in Pakistan. May Allah be with us all, Ameen!