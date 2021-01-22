President for corrective measures to improve efficiency of AGP office

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javaid Jehangir to take corrective measures and improve the performance and efficiency of the AGP Office to address anomalies of the system.

He also directed the AGP to prepare a road-map in one month aiming to eliminate malpractices within the organization, emphasizing that focus should be on identifying the grave irregularities instead of wasting energies on pointing out trivial issues.

The President gave these directions during a meeting with the Auditor General of Pakistan, who called on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release issued by the President’s Media Wing said.

The Auditor General briefed the President about the working of the AGP office and the steps being taken by him for improving the efficiency of the organization by adopting information technology.

The President asked the AGP to identify the grey areas within the organization and propose workable solutions. He also directed him to expeditiously complete the audit automation process so as to ensure transparency in the organization.